Is Dana (DAN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Dana (DAN). DAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

DAN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DAN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.26. Over the last 12 months, DAN's PEG has been as high as 12.36 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 1.73.

Another notable valuation metric for DAN is its P/B ratio of 1.96. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.41. Within the past 52 weeks, DAN's P/B has been as high as 1.96 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 1.13.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DAN has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.91.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Dana's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DAN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

