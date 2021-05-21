Is Daimler (DDAIF) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Daimler (DDAIF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Daimler is one of 105 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DDAIF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDAIF's full-year earnings has moved 35.11% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DDAIF has returned about 30.57% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -6.09%. This means that Daimler is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DDAIF belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.98% so far this year, meaning that DDAIF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DDAIF will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

