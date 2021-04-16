Is Daimler AG (DDAIF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Daimler AG (DDAIF). DDAIF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.49, which compares to its industry's average of 16.47. DDAIF's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.98 and as low as 7.15, with a median of 9.50, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that DDAIF holds a PEG ratio of 0.48. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DDAIF's industry has an average PEG of 1.06 right now. DDAIF's PEG has been as high as 2.41 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 1.51, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DDAIF has a P/S ratio of 0.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.56.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Daimler AG's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DDAIF is an impressive value stock right now.

