Is Daimler AG (DDAIF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Daimler AG (DDAIF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DDAIF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.20, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.22. DDAIF's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.98 and as low as 4.14, with a median of 9.52, all within the past year.

DDAIF is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.10. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DDAIF's industry has an average PEG of 1.11 right now. Within the past year, DDAIF's PEG has been as high as 2.41 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.84.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DDAIF has a P/S ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.53.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Daimler AG's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DDAIF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

