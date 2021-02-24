Is Daimler AG (DDAIF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Daimler AG (DDAIF). DDAIF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.37 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.70. Over the past 52 weeks, DDAIF's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.98 and as low as 4.14, with a median of 9.52.

Investors should also note that DDAIF holds a PEG ratio of 1.12. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DDAIF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.14. Over the last 12 months, DDAIF's PEG has been as high as 2.41 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 2.16.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Daimler AG's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DDAIF is an impressive value stock right now.

