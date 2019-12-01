Is Daimler 20%, 40%, Or 60% Mercedes?

As per Trefis estimatesÂ Daimler AG‘s (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) Mercedes-Benz cars and vans make up 60% of Daimler’s top line. The company generates its revenue primarily from its Mercedes-Benz Cars segment which is projected to account for 52.9% of total revenues in 2019, while the Daimler Trucks segment is expected to contribute 22.8% to the top line. In this note we discuss the revenue segments of Daimler AG, their historical performance, and expected Total Revenue for 2019. You can look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~Â Daimler AG’s Revenues: How does Daimler AG make money?Â ~ for more details.

Daimler Business Model:

What Does Daimler offer?

Daimler Group has its headquarters in Stuttgart. The main business of Daimler AG is the development, production, and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans across the globe.

With its strong brands, Daimler is active in nearly all the countries of the world. The company has production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The global networking of its research and development activities, as well as its production and sales locations, gives Daimler considerable advantages in the international competitive field and also offers additional growth opportunities.

Has 5 Operating Segments-

Mercedes-Benz Cars : The division consists of the Mercedes-Benz brand with the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes me sub-brands, as well as the smart brand and the EQ product and technology brand for electric mobility.

Daimler Trucks : The division consists of six brands â Freightliner, Western Star, Mercedes-Benz, FUSO, BharatBenz, and Thomas Built Buses which are well positioned worldwide.

Mercedes-Benz Vans : The division is a global supplier of a complete range of vans and related services. Its products range from the Citan small van with a gross vehicle weight of 1.8 metric tons to the Sprinter large van with a gross vehicle weight of up to 5 metric tons.

Daimler Buses : The Daimler Buses division, with its Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands, is the industry leader for buses above 8 metric tons in its most important traditional core markets: the EU 30 region, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

Daimler Financial Services : The Daimler Financial Services division supports the sales of the Daimler Groupâs automotive brands in approximately 40 countries. Its product portfolio primarily consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers.

What Are The Alternatives?

Major competitors are companies like Volkswagen, Toyota Motors, Ford, Tata Motors, and General Motors.

Revenue growth expected in 2019 is primarily from improvement in Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz Cars. For detailed information regarding change in sales volume and pricing, please visit our interactive dashboard –Â Daimler AG’s Revenues.

Mercedes-Benz Cars Revenue has grown by 6.6% from $93.9 billion in 2016 to $100.1 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow by 3% to around $103.2 billion in 2019.

Mercedes-Benz Vans Revenue has grown by 8.5% from $13.5 billion in 2016 to $14.7 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow by 5% to around $15.4 billion in 2019.

Daimler Trucks Revenue has grown by 17.9% from $34.9 billion in 2016 to $41.2 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow by 8.1% to around $44.5 billion in 2019.

Daimler Buses Revenue has grown by 10.9% from $4.4 billion in 2016 to $4.9 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow by 3.5% to around $5 billion in 2019.

Daimler Financial Services Revenue has grown by 31% from $22.9 billion in 2016 to $29.9 billion in 2018, and is expected to fall by 10% to around $26.9 billion in 2019.

