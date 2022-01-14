Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is D.R. Horton (DHI). DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.70. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.96. Over the last 12 months, DHI's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.24 and as low as 6.37, with a median of 7.77.

Finally, our model also underscores that DHI has a P/CF ratio of 8.46. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.76. Over the past 52 weeks, DHI's P/CF has been as high as 11.77 and as low as 7.06, with a median of 9.28.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that D.R. Horton is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DHI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

