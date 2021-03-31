Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of D.R. Horton (DHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

D.R. Horton is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 15.55% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DHI has returned 29.48% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 15.92% on a year-to-date basis. This means that D.R. Horton is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.68% so far this year, so DHI is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track DHI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

