Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of D.R. Horton (DHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

D.R. Horton is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 31.32% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DHI has returned 48.04% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 15.18%. As we can see, D.R. Horton is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 38.49% this year, meaning that DHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DHI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

