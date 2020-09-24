Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. D.R. Horton (DHI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DHI and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

D.R. Horton is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 23.70% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DHI has gained about 34.92% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 3.71%. This means that D.R. Horton is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.10% so far this year, so DHI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

DHI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

