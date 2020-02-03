Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of D.R. Horton (DHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

D.R. Horton is one of 102 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 8.25% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DHI has moved about 12.23% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 0.19% on a year-to-date basis. This means that D.R. Horton is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.57% so far this year, so DHI is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

DHI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

