Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of D.R. Horton (DHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

D.R. Horton is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 5.66% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DHI has returned about 54.96% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 39.95% on average. This shows that D.R. Horton is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 55.96% so far this year, meaning that DHI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track DHI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

