Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is D.R. Horton (DHI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

D.R. Horton is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 14.64% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DHI has returned 27.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 18.48% on average. As we can see, D.R. Horton is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DHI is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.35% so far this year, so DHI is performing better in this area.

DHI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

