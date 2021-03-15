Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of D.R. Horton (DHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

D.R. Horton is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 14.75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DHI has returned 17.08% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 13.20%. This means that D.R. Horton is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.39% so far this year, so DHI is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on DHI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.