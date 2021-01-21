Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. D.R. Horton (DHI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

D.R. Horton is one of 102 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 17% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DHI has returned about 8.98% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 7.08%. This shows that D.R. Horton is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.09% so far this year, so DHI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track DHI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.