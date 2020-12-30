Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is D.R. Horton (DHI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

D.R. Horton is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 19.94% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DHI has returned 32.68% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 18.33% on average. As we can see, D.R. Horton is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.14% this year, meaning that DHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track DHI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

