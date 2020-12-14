Is D.R. Horton (DHI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is D.R. Horton (DHI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

D.R. Horton is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 14.89% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DHI has returned 32.53% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 16.74% on average. This means that D.R. Horton is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.52% so far this year, meaning that DHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to DHI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

