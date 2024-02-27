Is D S SMITH (DITHF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is D S SMITH (DITHF). DITHF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.91 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.37. DITHF's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.58 and as low as 7.85, with a median of 8.13, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that DITHF has a P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.16. Within the past 52 weeks, DITHF's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.04.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that D S SMITH is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DITHF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

