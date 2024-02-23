Is D S SMITH (DITHF) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is D S SMITH (DITHF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

D S SMITH is one of 236 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. D S SMITH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DITHF's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DITHF has returned 25.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 6.1% on average. This means that D S SMITH is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Givaudan SA (GVDNY). The stock has returned 2.9% year-to-date.

For Givaudan SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, D S SMITH belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, meaning that DITHF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Givaudan SA, however, belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +5.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to D S SMITH and Givaudan SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D S SMITH (DITHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Givaudan SA (GVDNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.