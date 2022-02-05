Is CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does CytomX Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When CytomX Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$236m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$107m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 2.2 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGS:CTMX Debt to Equity History February 5th 2022

How Well Is CytomX Therapeutics Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that CytomX Therapeutics increased its cash burn by 1,044% in the last twelve months. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 28%, making us very wary indeed. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For CytomX Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

CytomX Therapeutics revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

CytomX Therapeutics' cash burn of US$107m is about 39% of its US$278m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About CytomX Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of CytomX Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the CytomX Therapeutics' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for CytomX Therapeutics (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

