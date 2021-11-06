Is Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Using Debt Sensibly?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Cytokinetics Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Cytokinetics had US$141.0m of debt, up from US$134.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$477.6m in cash, leading to a US$336.7m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Cytokinetics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CYTK Debt to Equity History November 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cytokinetics had liabilities of US$80.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$497.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$477.6m as well as receivables valued at US$2.70m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$98.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Cytokinetics shares are worth a total of US$3.43b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Cytokinetics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cytokinetics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Cytokinetics made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$22m, which is a fall of 60%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Cytokinetics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Cytokinetics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$17m and booked a US$229m accounting loss. But at least it has US$336.7m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Cytokinetics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.