Is Cytokinetics (CYTK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cytokinetics (CYTK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cytokinetics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1189 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cytokinetics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYTK's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CYTK has gained about 6.7% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 22.4%. As we can see, Cytokinetics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Humana (HUM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.8%.

The consensus estimate for Humana's current year EPS has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cytokinetics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 563 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25% so far this year, so CYTK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Humana belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved +2.8% year to date.

Cytokinetics and Humana could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.