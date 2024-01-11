Is Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cybin Inc. is one of 1077 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cybin Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBN's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CYBN has returned 8.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.8% on average. As we can see, Cybin Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN). The stock has returned 4.8% year-to-date.

In Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cybin Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 523 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.6% so far this year, so CYBN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 192 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cybin Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.