Is CyberOptics (CYBE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CyberOptics (CYBE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CyberOptics is one of 602 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CYBE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBE's full-year earnings has moved 106.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CYBE has returned 67.63% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23.92%. This means that CyberOptics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CYBE belongs to the Lasers Systems and Components industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.52% so far this year, so CYBE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CYBE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.