Is CyberOptics (CYBE) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CyberOptics (CYBE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CyberOptics is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CYBE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBE's full-year earnings has moved 151.85% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CYBE has returned about 88.19% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 23.73%. This means that CyberOptics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CYBE belongs to the Lasers Systems and Components industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.28% so far this year, meaning that CYBE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CYBE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

