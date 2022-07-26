Is CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Potentially Undervalued?

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at CyberOptics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In CyberOptics?

According to my valuation model, CyberOptics seems to be fairly priced at around 19.01% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CyberOptics today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $30.67, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that CyberOptics’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of CyberOptics look like?

NasdaqGM:CYBE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 26th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.4% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for CyberOptics, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CYBE’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CYBE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in CyberOptics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

