Is CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is CyberArk Software's Debt?

As you can see below, CyberArk Software had US$483.5m of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$978.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$494.9m.

A Look At CyberArk Software's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CYBR Debt to Equity History May 29th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that CyberArk Software had liabilities of US$245.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$613.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$978.3m in cash and US$66.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$185.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that CyberArk Software could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that CyberArk Software has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CyberArk Software's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, CyberArk Software reported revenue of US$470m, which is a gain of 5.8%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is CyberArk Software?

While CyberArk Software lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$98m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for CyberArk Software that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.