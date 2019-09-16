Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CyberArk Software (CYBR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CYBR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

CyberArk Software is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 638 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CYBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR's full-year earnings has moved 8.41% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CYBR has moved about 35.20% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.98% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CyberArk Software is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CYBR belongs to the Security industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.20% so far this year, so CYBR is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CYBR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

