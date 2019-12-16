Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CyberArk Software (CYBR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CYBR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

CyberArk Software is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CYBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR's full-year earnings has moved 21.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CYBR has returned about 70.42% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 31.47% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CyberArk Software is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, CYBR is a member of the Security industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.81% this year, meaning that CYBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CYBR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

