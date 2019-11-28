Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CyberArk Software (CYBR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CyberArk Software is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 629 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CYBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR's full-year earnings has moved 21.06% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CYBR has moved about 65.51% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 30.38% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CyberArk Software is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CYBR belongs to the Security industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.90% so far this year, so CYBR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CYBR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.