Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CyberArk Software is one of 629 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CYBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR's full-year earnings has moved 21.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CYBR has returned 53.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 27.70% on average. This means that CyberArk Software is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CYBR belongs to the Security industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.61% this year, meaning that CYBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CYBR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

