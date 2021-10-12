Is CVS Health (CVS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of CVS Health (CVS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CVS Health is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CVS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS's full-year earnings has moved 2.32% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CVS has moved about 23.40% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -9.18% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CVS Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CVS belongs to the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #233 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.92% this year, meaning that CVS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CVS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.