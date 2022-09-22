Is CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does CVR Energy Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that CVR Energy had debt of US$1.54b at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$1.64b over a year. However, it also had US$893.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$650.0m. NYSE:CVI Debt to Equity History September 22nd 2022

A Look At CVR Energy's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that CVR Energy had liabilities of US$1.70b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.92b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$893.0m and US$418.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$2.30b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$2.87b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on CVR Energy's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

CVR Energy has net debt of just 0.58 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 8.6 times the interest expense over the last year. Although CVR Energy made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$840m in EBIT over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CVR Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent year, CVR Energy recorded free cash flow worth 72% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

CVR Energy's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real positive on this analysis, as was its net debt to EBITDA. On the other hand, its level of total liabilities makes us a little less comfortable about its debt. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that CVR Energy is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that CVR Energy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

