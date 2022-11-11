Is CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CVR Energy (CVI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CVR Energy is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CVR Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVI's full-year earnings has moved 24% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CVI has gained about 118% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 40.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CVR Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is HF Sinclair (DINO). The stock has returned 88.7% year-to-date.

In HF Sinclair's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, CVR Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.3% so far this year, so CVI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

HF Sinclair , however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #160. The industry has moved +16.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to CVR Energy and HF Sinclair as they could maintain their solid performance.

