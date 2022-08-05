Is CVR Energy (CVI) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CVR Energy (CVI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CVR Energy is one of 254 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CVR Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVI's full-year earnings has moved 64.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CVI has returned about 86.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 21.4% on average. This means that CVR Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

HF Sinclair (DINO) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.4%.

Over the past three months, HF Sinclair's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 156.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, CVR Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.8% this year, meaning that CVI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, HF Sinclair falls under the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to CVR Energy and HF Sinclair as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.