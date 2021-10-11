Is CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is CVD Equipment's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that CVD Equipment had debt of US$1.92m at the end of June 2021, a reduction from US$14.1m over a year. But it also has US$5.39m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$3.47m net cash.

How Strong Is CVD Equipment's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:CVV Debt to Equity History October 11th 2021

According to the balance sheet data, CVD Equipment had liabilities of US$14.7m due within 12 months, but no longer term liabilities. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.39m as well as receivables valued at US$2.93m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.40m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because CVD Equipment is worth US$31.5m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, CVD Equipment boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since CVD Equipment will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year CVD Equipment had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 31%, to US$15m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is CVD Equipment?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year CVD Equipment had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$3.3m and booked a US$6.6m accounting loss. But at least it has US$3.47m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with CVD Equipment (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

