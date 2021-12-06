Is Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Potentially Undervalued?

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$52.33 and falling to the lows of US$33.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cutera's current trading price of US$33.71 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cutera’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Cutera worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Cutera’s ratio of 73.96x is above its peer average of 44.64x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Medical Equipment industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Cutera’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Cutera?

NasdaqGS:CUTR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Cutera's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 45%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CUTR’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CUTR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CUTR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CUTR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Cutera, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Cutera (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

If you are no longer interested in Cutera, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

