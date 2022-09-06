Is Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Custom Truck One Source's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Custom Truck One Source had US$1.67b of debt, an increase on US$1.59b, over one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same. NYSE:CTOS Debt to Equity History September 6th 2022

How Strong Is Custom Truck One Source's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Custom Truck One Source had liabilities of US$531.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.41b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$28.5m as well as receivables valued at US$204.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.71b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$1.61b, we think shareholders really should watch Custom Truck One Source's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Custom Truck One Source shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (11.8), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.98 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. The silver lining is that Custom Truck One Source grew its EBIT by 2,205% last year, which nourishing like the idealism of youth. If it can keep walking that path it will be in a position to shed its debt with relative ease. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Custom Truck One Source can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Custom Truck One Source actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Our View

On the face of it, Custom Truck One Source's net debt to EBITDA left us tentative about the stock, and its interest cover was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But on the bright side, its EBIT growth rate is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. We're quite clear that we consider Custom Truck One Source to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Custom Truck One Source that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

