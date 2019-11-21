Is CURO Group Holdings (CURO) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of CURO Group Holdings (CURO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

CURO Group Holdings is one of 843 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CURO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURO's full-year earnings has moved 5.09% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CURO has moved about 50.69% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 17.04%. This means that CURO Group Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CURO belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.88% so far this year, so CURO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on CURO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

