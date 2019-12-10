Is CURO Group Holdings (CURO) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CURO Group Holdings (CURO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CURO Group Holdings is a member of our Finance group, which includes 842 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CURO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURO's full-year earnings has moved 4.43% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CURO has gained about 35.41% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 17.95%. This shows that CURO Group Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CURO belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.95% so far this year, meaning that CURO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

CURO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

