Is CuriosityStream (CURI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CuriosityStream Inc. is one of 286 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CuriosityStream Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURI's full-year earnings has moved 75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CURI has returned about 168.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -0.6%. This shows that CuriosityStream Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Interface (TILE) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.9%.

Over the past three months, Interface's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, CuriosityStream Inc. is a member of the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.9% so far this year, so CURI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Interface belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved +13.9% year to date.

CuriosityStream Inc. and Interface could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interface, Inc. (TILE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.