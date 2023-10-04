Is Cupertino's Next Trick A USB-C-Powered Apple Pencil 3? iOS 17.1 Beta 2 Drops Clues

The discovery of a code reference within Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest operating version, iOS 17.1 Beta 2, has raised questions about the potential development of an Apple Pencil 3 featuring USB-C charging support.

What Happened: The 10.9-inch iPad, released in October last year, had posed a challenge regarding Apple Pencil compatibility. Due to design constraints, it couldn’t support the magnetic second-generation Apple Pencil, leading to the use of dongles for users who wanted to employ the original Apple Pencil with USB-C iPads.

Within the iOS 17.1 Beta 2 code, a reference to an Apple Pencil 3 with USB-C charging capabilities was uncovered by Steve Moser. This revelation has ignited speculation about Apple’s plans for its next-generation stylus.

If the code hints indeed materialize, it could signify a solution to this cumbersome charging situation. Simply put, a USB-C-compatible Apple Pencil 3 would eliminate the need for dongles.

Moser also noted that this code could also be related to the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter, which is used to connect and charge the first-generation Apple Pencil with the 10th-generation iPad.

iOS 17.1 Beta 2 (21B5056e) changes:– Double Tap support added to watchOS 10.1 Beta 2 for Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2– New Standby settingsApple Pencil 3?Also, code in beta 2 suggests that Apple might be planning an Apple Pencil 3 with USB-C charging support. The Apple… pic.twitter.com/3eeZuW9Zoq

— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 3, 2023

In addition to USB-C charging, there have been whispers of the Apple Pencil 3 featuring interchangeable magnetic tips, a Digital Crown cap, haptic feedback, and color sampling. However, these rumors remain unconfirmed.

Why It’s Important: For the unversed, in 2015, Apple introduced the Apple Pencil, its first-ever stylus designed to pair with the original iPad Pro. This move was surprising as Steve Jobs, the company’s late co-founder, was famously against styluses.

However, the device has turned out to be handy for tasks like note-taking and sketching on iPads. Users can use the Apple Pencil instead of their fingers to perform actions like opening apps and scrolling, but it’s also integrated into the iPadOS operating system.

