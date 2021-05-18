Is Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Cumberland Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had US$15.0m of debt in December 2020, down from US$18.5m, one year before. But it also has US$24.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$9.75m net cash.

How Strong Is Cumberland Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CPIX Debt to Equity History May 18th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$25.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$23.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$24.8m and US$12.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$12.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is worth US$41.3m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cumberland Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Cumberland Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 8.4%, to US$37m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Cumberland Pharmaceuticals?

Although Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$3.3m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.