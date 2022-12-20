Is Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cullen/Frost Bankers is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cullen/Frost Bankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFR's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CFR has returned about 0.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -15.3%. This means that Cullen/Frost Bankers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Geo Group (GEO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.9%.

In Geo Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cullen/Frost Bankers belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.3% so far this year, meaning that CFR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Geo Group falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 104 stocks and is ranked #169. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -26.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cullen/Frost Bankers and Geo Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geo Group Inc The (GEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.