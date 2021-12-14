Is CSX (CSX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CSX (CSX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

CSX is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 139 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CSX has gained about 19% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 8.4%. As we can see, CSX is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Golden Ocean Group (GOGL). The stock is up 73.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Golden Ocean Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CSX belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #231 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.6% so far this year, so CSX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Golden Ocean Group falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #87. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +51.5%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on CSX and Golden Ocean Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.