Is CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$103 and falling to the lows of US$90.77. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CSX's current trading price of US$95.91 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CSX’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is CSX still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 12.21% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CSX today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $85.48, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since CSX’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of CSX look like?

NasdaqGS:CSX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 40% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CSX. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CSX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CSX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about CSX as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - CSX has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in CSX, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

