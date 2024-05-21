Is CSWI a Buy, Before Earnings?

CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect CSW Industrials Inc to post earnings of $1.84 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $203.9 million. Last quarter, CSW Industrials Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.07 on estimates of $1.13. The stock rose by 3.97% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CSWI stock has risen by 20.39%.

About CSW Industrials Inc

CSW Industrials, Inc. provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces lubricants and greases; drilling compounds; anti-seize compounds; chemical formulations; degreasers and cleaners; penetrants; pipe thread sealants; firestopping sealants and caulks; and adhesives/solvent cements. The company was founded on November 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

