Is CSW Industrials (CSWI) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CSW Industrials (CSWI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CSW Industrials is one of 238 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CSW Industrials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSWI's full-year earnings has moved 20.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CSWI has gained about 1.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 14.3% on average. As we can see, CSW Industrials is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Innospec (IOSP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.1%.

Over the past three months, Innospec's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, CSW Industrials is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 28.3% this year, meaning that CSWI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Innospec falls under the Chemical - Diversified industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #145. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16.9%.

CSW Industrials and Innospec could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.