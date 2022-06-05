Is Crypto Like an Early Investment in Amazon?

Cryptocurrency has always been a high-risk investment. In this video clip from "The Crypto Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 18, Fool.com contributors Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss how investing in NFTs is similar to buying internet stock in the 1990s.

Travis Hoium: That's what I think is potentially disruptive about this market in something like NFTs. We try to make this clear all the time. This isn't to say that everything is going to succeed. It's not. This is investing in the internet in the '90s, you might get Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) but you might also get Pets.com. But if you can try to find the groups, the projects that are building, I think there's a lot of innovation going on today. So, that was some interesting numbers to have behind that.

Jon Quast: Well, and this is clearly the incentive structure that could drive this trend forward. If you're comparing these numbers and this is the cap, so to speak on their ceiling on a YouTube Creators account or anything else for that matter, but then you look over at, we're still in the early stages of NFT and the ceiling is much higher. There is the incentive for somebody to say I'm going this route versus the old route.

