Is Crypto a Good Investment During Inflation?

Crypto can be volatile. Therefore, investors can have vacillating viewpoints on its long-term potential. In this clip from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 18, Motley Fool contributor Trevor Jennewine discusses how crypto enthusiasts and critics alike can have equally valid perspectives on whether it makes for a smart long-term investment.



Trevor Jennewine: There are a couple of comments I wanted to address in the Slido real quick, regarding risks related to cryptocurrency. Keith says, "Crypto seems risky, especially with no governance." That's absolutely true. It's also very volatile. He doesn't see why people are nervous about stocks, why that would lead them to invest in crypto, and that's a completely valid viewpoint as well. It certainly is risky. The regulatory environment around crypto is subject to change. That's why we're not offering personal advice here. We're sharing our own opinions and that's one of the things that makes us Motley. We're all going to have different views on whether or not something is a good long-term investment and I think crypto is one of the more divisive asset classes. I think you have smart people on both sides of that argument.

